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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Viva Collection Mixer Grinder
Discontinued
Support
HL7750/00
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DFU HL7750 - English
Philips Mixer Grinder offers powerful 650 W efficient motor for better results.Tripod Mixer grinder body designed for easy balance and less vibration, 3 point vent and flow breaker for enhanced motor life and grinding effeciency
My Philips mixer grinder jar lid is leaking
My Philips juicer/mixer grinder/food processor stopped
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