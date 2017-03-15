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  • Perfect results, perfect you
  • Perfect results, perfect you

Discontinued

Viva CollectionMixer Grinder

HL7750/00

3.4

| (8) Reviews

Perfect results, perfect you

Philips Mixer Grinder offers powerful 650 W efficient motor for better results.Tripod Mixer grinder body designed for easy balance and less vibration, 3 point vent and flow breaker for enhanced motor life and grinding effeciency

See all benefits

Robust design for superior performance

Perfect results, perfect you

  • 650 W

  • 3 stainless steel jars

  • Ink Black and bright white

Auto cut off protection for safety of the mixer motor life

Auto cut off protection for safety of the mixer motor life

Enhances the life of the motor.

Compact body that fit in smaller kitchens

Compact body that fit in smaller kitchens

The body is designed for easy handling and easy to clean.

Ergnomic designed double clamped handles for better grip

Ergnomic designed double clamped handles for better grip

With the double clamped handles it is easy to lock and unlock the jar.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.4

of 5

8

Reviews

1

15/03/2017

India

India

GOOD

Compact cute grinder with a Powerful motor. Grinds even hard raw turmeric and pulses in a few seconds... South Indian batter preparation @our home is quick and easy now. Love it.. Go for this product if you frequently need grinder at home

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HL7750/00 Mixer Grinder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HL7750/00 Mixer Grinder

05/08/2020

India

India

Verified buyer

Yes this product is very good work.

I recommend that to buy. Colour of this product is good and it easy to clean.

Pros

Motor work very smoothly and it doesn't produce noisy sound.

Cons

Wire length is short.

This review was made for Viva Collection HL7750/00 Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2020-02-04

This review was made for Viva Collection HL7750/00 Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2020-02-04

04/05/2017

India

India

Powerful performance

Hard and ruffand tuff product good performance with dry and liquid masala

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HL7750/00 Mixer Grinder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HL7750/00 Mixer Grinder

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