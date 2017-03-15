2 year warranty
Discontinued
HL7750/00
Perfect results, perfect you
Philips Mixer Grinder offers powerful 650 W efficient motor for better results.Tripod Mixer grinder body designed for easy balance and less vibration, 3 point vent and flow breaker for enhanced motor life and grinding effeciency
650 W
3 stainless steel jars
Ink Black and bright white
Enhances the life of the motor.
The body is designed for easy handling and easy to clean.
With the double clamped handles it is easy to lock and unlock the jar.
3.4
of 5
8
Reviews
MANOJKUMAR
15/03/2017
India
GOOD
Compact cute grinder with a Powerful motor. Grinds even hard raw turmeric and pulses in a few seconds... South Indian batter preparation @our home is quick and easy now. Love it.. Go for this product if you frequently need grinder at home
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7750/00 Mixer Grinder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7750/00 Mixer Grinder
Vivek15
05/08/2020
India
Verified buyer
Yes this product is very good work.
I recommend that to buy. Colour of this product is good and it easy to clean.
Pros
Motor work very smoothly and it doesn't produce noisy sound.
Cons
Wire length is short.
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7750/00 Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2020-02-04
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7750/00 Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2020-02-04
MDhakad
04/05/2017
India
Powerful performance
Hard and ruffand tuff product good performance with dry and liquid masala
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7750/00 Mixer Grinder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7750/00 Mixer Grinder