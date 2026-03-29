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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Mixer Grinder
Discontinued
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HL7710/00
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Philips Mixer Grinder offers 600W motor for a superior mixing grinding performance. The mixer grinder's unique features are high quality blades, open ventilation and easy and secure click lock jar assembly for best in class perfomance
My Philips mixer grinder jar lid is leaking
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