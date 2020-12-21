2 year warranty
Discontinued
HL7710/00
Powerful, superior and reliable mixer performance
Philips Mixer Grinder offers 600W motor for a superior mixing grinding performance. The mixer grinder's unique features are high quality blades, open ventilation and easy and secure click lock jar assembly for best in class perfomance
600 W
3 stainless steel jars
with spatula
Power packed 600W motor for tough processing of ingredients.
Specialised blades helps to cut even the toughtest ingredients with ease.
With use of advanced ventilation system you can prevent the ingredients being heated and retains good taste.
2.9
of 5
11
Reviews
Rizvan
21/12/2020
India
Verified buyer
Good Product
Working perfect since bought. Service was good . Phillips past expereance, good service and proper functioning.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HL7710/00 Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2019-12-21
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HL7710/00 Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2019-12-21
Suko
21/10/2018
India
Good
Nice product Less noise is there Good design Perfect for daily usage
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HL7710/00 Mixer Grinder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HL7710/00 Mixer Grinder
Rahul791996
15/05/2018
India
Just go for it
Awesome mixer grinder stylish look excellent performance Brought it from Flipkart.Im in love with Flipkart and Philips
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HL7710/00 Mixer Grinder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HL7710/00 Mixer Grinder