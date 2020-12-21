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2 year warranty

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  • Powerful, superior and reliable mixer performance
  • Powerful, superior and reliable mixer performance

Discontinued

Mixer Grinder

HL7710/00

2.9

| (11) Reviews

Powerful, superior and reliable mixer performance

Philips Mixer Grinder offers 600W motor for a superior mixing grinding performance. The mixer grinder's unique features are high quality blades, open ventilation and easy and secure click lock jar assembly for best in class perfomance

See all benefits

Fine grinding, Perfect mixing

Powerful, superior and reliable mixer performance

  • 600 W

  • 3 stainless steel jars

  • with spatula

Power packed 600W performance motor

Power packed 600W motor for tough processing of ingredients.

Mixer has specially designed blades for perfect mixing

Specialised blades helps to cut even the toughtest ingredients with ease.

Advanced ventilation system keeps the mixer body cool

With use of advanced ventilation system you can prevent the ingredients being heated and retains good taste.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.9

of 5

11

Reviews

3

21/12/2020

India

India

Verified buyer

Good Product

Working perfect since bought. Service was good . Phillips past expereance, good service and proper functioning.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HL7710/00 Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2019-12-21

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HL7710/00 Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2019-12-21

21/10/2018

India

India

Good

Nice product Less noise is there Good design Perfect for daily usage

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HL7710/00 Mixer Grinder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HL7710/00 Mixer Grinder

15/05/2018

India

India

Just go for it

Awesome mixer grinder stylish look excellent performance Brought it from Flipkart.Im in love with Flipkart and Philips

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HL7710/00 Mixer Grinder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HL7710/00 Mixer Grinder

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