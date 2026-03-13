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Daily Collection Mixer Grinder

Discontinued

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Daily CollectionMixer Grinder

HL7701/02

Daily Collection Mixer Grinder

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

DFU HL7701/02 - English

  • PDF file, 2.8 MB
  • 13 March 2026

Philips Mixer Grinder offers powerful 750 W motor with unique leak proof pulp extractor jar which helps to extract 100% pure pulpy juice with no bits and pieces, even for hard fruits like coconut, Pineapple, Tamarind etc

  • PDF file
  • 23 October 2026

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