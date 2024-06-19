ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • HL7701_02_img1.jpg
  • HL7701_02_img2.jpg
  • HL7701_02_img3.jpg
  • HL7701_02_img4.jpg
  • HL7701_02_img5.jpg
  • HL7701_02_img6.jpg
  • HL7701_02_img1.jpg
  • HL7701_02_img2.jpg
  • HL7701_02_img3.jpg
  • HL7701_02_img4.jpg
  • HL7701_02_img5.jpg
  • HL7701_02_img6.jpg

Discontinued

Daily CollectionMixer Grinder

HL7701/02

2.8

| (50) Reviews

Fastest grinding, Finest blending

Philips Mixer Grinder offers powerful 750 W motor with unique leak proof pulp extractor jar which helps to extract 100% pure pulpy juice with no bits and pieces, even for hard fruits like coconut, Pineapple, Tamarind etc

See all benefits

100% pure pulpy juice extraction

Fastest grinding, Finest blending

  • 750 W

  • 4 Jars

Powerful 750 W mixer motorf

Powerful 750 W mixer motorf

Powerful 750 W motor for best in class mixing grinding of tough ingredients processing.

100% extraction of pulpy juice

100% extraction of pulpy juice

Pulpy juice extraction with no bits and pieces, even for hard fruits.

4 different jars suiting different applications

4 different jars suiting different applications

Enhanced wet, dry grinding & juicing performance.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.8

of 5

50

Reviews

19/06/2024

India

India

Best product very heavy duty product

Frute filter jar with multiple use best product very havey mixer grinding

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HL7701/00 Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2023-06-19

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HL7701/00 Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2023-06-19

05/06/2024

India

India

Philips employee

Philips Mixer Grinder Mastery

[Employee of philipsglobal] Say goodbye to chunky bits with the unique pulp extractor jar, ensuring 100% pure juice extraction every time.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HL7701/00 Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2023-06-05

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HL7701/00 Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2023-06-05

05/06/2024

India

India

Philips employee

Philips Mixer Grinder Review

[Employee of philipsglobal] Experience the potency of its 750W motor paired with a leak-proof pulp extractor jar for pure, pulpy juice, even from tough fruits like coconut and pineapple.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HL7701/00 Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2024-02-05

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HL7701/00 Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2024-02-05

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration