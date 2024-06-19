2 year warranty
Discontinued
HL7701/02
Fastest grinding, Finest blending
Philips Mixer Grinder offers powerful 750 W motor with unique leak proof pulp extractor jar which helps to extract 100% pure pulpy juice with no bits and pieces, even for hard fruits like coconut, Pineapple, Tamarind etc
750 W
4 Jars
Powerful 750 W motor for best in class mixing grinding of tough ingredients processing.
Pulpy juice extraction with no bits and pieces, even for hard fruits.
Enhanced wet, dry grinding & juicing performance.
2.8
of 5
50
Reviews
Zalpa
19/06/2024
India
Best product very heavy duty product
Frute filter jar with multiple use best product very havey mixer grinding
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7701/00 Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2023-06-19
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7701/00 Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2023-06-19
Neel07
05/06/2024
India
Philips employee
Philips Mixer Grinder Mastery
[Employee of philipsglobal] Say goodbye to chunky bits with the unique pulp extractor jar, ensuring 100% pure juice extraction every time.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7701/00 Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2023-06-05
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7701/00 Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2023-06-05
Slayer21
05/06/2024
India
Philips employee
Philips Mixer Grinder Review
[Employee of philipsglobal] Experience the potency of its 750W motor paired with a leak-proof pulp extractor jar for pure, pulpy juice, even from tough fruits like coconut and pineapple.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7701/00 Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2024-02-05
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7701/00 Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2024-02-05