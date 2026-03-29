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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Juicer Mixer Grinder
Discontinued
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HL1654/28
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An intelligent range of JMGs that provides you total freedom and hassle-free operation. Advanced robotic arm lets you enjoy kitchen tasks without constant supervision. So, you can spend more time for the really necessary things.
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What is the Philips food processor intelli-arm?
Which products can I juice in my Philips juicer?
Can I pour boiling hot liquids into the jar of my Philips blender?
How to clean my Philips mixer grinder
How to prepare products for the Philips juicer?
Ingredients stick to the jar walls of my Philips blender
My Philips mixer grinder jar lid is leaking
My Philips juicer/mixer grinder/food processor stopped
My Philips juicer is not working anymore
My Philips mixer produces some smoke
Contacting Philips
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