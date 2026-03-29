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2 year warranty

All series

Juicer Mixer Grinder

Discontinued

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Juicer Mixer Grinder

HL1654/28

Juicer Mixer Grinder

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

An intelligent range of JMGs that provides you total freedom and hassle-free operation. Advanced robotic arm lets you enjoy kitchen tasks without constant supervision. So, you can spend more time for the really necessary things.

  • PDF file
  • 29 March 2026

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