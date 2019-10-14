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  • Intelligent range of food processing appliances
  • Intelligent range of food processing appliances

Discontinued

Juicer Mixer Grinder

HL1654/28

3

| (1) Review

Intelligent range of food processing appliances

An intelligent range of JMGs that provides you total freedom and hassle-free operation. Advanced robotic arm lets you enjoy kitchen tasks without constant supervision. So, you can spend more time for the really necessary things.

See all benefits

Intelli Juicing and and grinding, with no hassles

Intelligent range of food processing appliances

  • 3 jar 750W

  • lavender

  • intelligent

Jar and lid locking for hasslefree operation

Jar and lid locking for hasslefree operation

Robotic arm that ensures locking of jar and lid while in use to deliver for you completely hasslefree operation. Easy to use buttons to release locks ensure secure and safe working.

Vacuum feet

Vacuum feet

Suction feature of the vacuum feet prevents displacement during operation.

750 W powerful motor with minimal sound

750 W powerful motor with minimal sound

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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3.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
2
1

14/10/2019

India

India

HL1654 - blender jar broken by itself .

I need blender jar with lid as spare part as the same have broken .

This review was made for HL1654/28 Juicer Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2017-10-14

This review was made for HL1654/28 Juicer Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2017-10-14

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