2 year warranty
Discontinued
HL1654/28
Intelligent range of food processing appliances
An intelligent range of JMGs that provides you total freedom and hassle-free operation. Advanced robotic arm lets you enjoy kitchen tasks without constant supervision. So, you can spend more time for the really necessary things.
3 jar 750W
lavender
intelligent
Robotic arm that ensures locking of jar and lid while in use to deliver for you completely hasslefree operation. Easy to use buttons to release locks ensure secure and safe working.
Suction feature of the vacuum feet prevents displacement during operation.
3.0
of 5
1
Review
14/10/2019
India
HL1654 - blender jar broken by itself .
I need blender jar with lid as spare part as the same have broken .
This review was made for HL1654/28 Juicer Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2017-10-14
This review was made for HL1654/28 Juicer Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2017-10-14