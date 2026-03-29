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2 year warranty

All series

Mixer Grinder

Discontinued

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Mixer Grinder

HL1651/28

Mixer Grinder

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Part of an intelligent range of food appliances that provides you total freedom and hassle-free operation. Its ergonomic design ensures easy cleaning and set up. Advanced robotic arm lets you enjoy kitchen tasks without constant supervision

  • PDF file
  • 29 March 2026

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