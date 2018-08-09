2 year warranty
Discontinued
Free your hands while cooking
Part of an intelligent range of food appliances that provides you total freedom and hassle-free operation. Its ergonomic design ensures easy cleaning and set up. Advanced robotic arm lets you enjoy kitchen tasks without constant supervision
3 jar 750W
lavender
intelligent
The inteli control timer will intiuitively give you the lock feedback and will automatically shut-off when the appliance is not being used.
3.8
of 5
5
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
RajeswariSivakumar
09/08/2018
India
Everything is Excellent except two options!
This mixer is used for grinding idli too and as well I used for 8yrs.. I started having heated easily when I grind rice for idli and dosa and my motor or something spoiled too so noisy..nowadays.. Otherwise for 5 yrs no.issues at all...put little by little rice and grind it..Sooperb timer and the support holder..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HL1651/28 Mixer Grinder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HL1651/28 Mixer Grinder
shail
31/08/2013
India
It is convienent to use with multi feature facility, steel jars are good, also have load protection system.
I have been using mixer grinder and completely satisfied from performance.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HL1651/28 Mixer Grinder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HL1651/28 Mixer Grinder
Blaze
28/08/2013
India
Very good product
Product is good, makes things easy. Its robo arm makes tension free.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HL1651/28 Mixer Grinder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HL1651/28 Mixer Grinder