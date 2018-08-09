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2 year warranty

All series

  • Free your hands while cooking
  • Free your hands while cooking

Discontinued

Mixer Grinder

HL1651/28

3.8

| (5) Reviews | 80% recommend this product

Free your hands while cooking

Part of an intelligent range of food appliances that provides you total freedom and hassle-free operation. Its ergonomic design ensures easy cleaning and set up. Advanced robotic arm lets you enjoy kitchen tasks without constant supervision

See all benefits

With Intelli Arm, Intelli Lock feedback and Intell

Free your hands while cooking

  • 3 jar 750W

  • lavender

  • intelligent

750 W powerful motor with minimal sound

750 W powerful motor with minimal sound

Auto shut-off for overload protection

Intelli control timer with lock feedback & auto shut-off

Intelli control timer with lock feedback & auto shut-off

The inteli control timer will intiuitively give you the lock feedback and will automatically shut-off when the appliance is not being used.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

5

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

3
2

09/08/2018

India

India

Everything is Excellent except two options!

This mixer is used for grinding idli too and as well I used for 8yrs.. I started having heated easily when I grind rice for idli and dosa and my motor or something spoiled too so noisy..nowadays.. Otherwise for 5 yrs no.issues at all...put little by little rice and grind it..Sooperb timer and the support holder..

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HL1651/28 Mixer Grinder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HL1651/28 Mixer Grinder

31/08/2013

India

India

It is convienent to use with multi feature facility, steel jars are good, also have load protection system.

I have been using mixer grinder and completely satisfied from performance.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HL1651/28 Mixer Grinder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HL1651/28 Mixer Grinder

28/08/2013

India

India

Very good product

Product is good, makes things easy. Its robo arm makes tension free.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HL1651/28 Mixer Grinder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HL1651/28 Mixer Grinder

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