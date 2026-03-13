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2 year warranty

All series

Daily Collection Kettle

Discontinued

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Daily CollectionKettle

HD9344/14

Daily Collection Kettle

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Eco passport Philips Daily Collection Kettle

  • PDF file, 138 kB
  • 13 March 2026

Your Philips kettle is designed to be fully protected and sealed. It is completely free from steam or water dripping.

  • PDF file
  • 29 March 2026

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