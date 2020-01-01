2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD9344/14
Stylish design, compact size
Your Philips kettle is designed to be fully protected and sealed. It is completely free from steam or water dripping.
1.0 L, 2000W
plastic
Star white & Caribbean blue
Kettle
Enables you to boil the amount of water you need in a quicker way, whilst occupying less space from your countertop.
The water level is easy to read from every angle thanks to the translucent body. The stylish stripes smartly indicate the exact water amount, as every stripe represents an additional cup (250ml) of water.
Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.
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