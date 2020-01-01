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2 year warranty

All series

  • Stylish design, compact size
  • Stylish design, compact size
  • Stylish design, compact size
  • Stylish design, compact size

Discontinued

Daily CollectionKettle

HD9344/14

Stylish design, compact size

Your Philips kettle is designed to be fully protected and sealed. It is completely free from steam or water dripping.

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See-through design helps you boil what you need

Stylish design, compact size

  • 1.0 L, 2000W

  • plastic

  • Star white & Caribbean blue

  • Kettle

Compact design to boil only the water you need

Compact design to boil only the water you need

Enables you to boil the amount of water you need in a quicker way, whilst occupying less space from your countertop.

Translucent water level indicator

The water level is easy to read from every angle thanks to the translucent body. The stylish stripes smartly indicate the exact water amount, as every stripe represents an additional cup (250ml) of water.

Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

Technical Specifications

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