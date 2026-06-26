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2 year warranty
Ironing
All series
Dry iron
Discontinued
Support
GC101/02
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This high quality lightweight iron designed with its uniform heating soleplate and pointed tip is reaches into tricky areas to give you a perfect ironing result.
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