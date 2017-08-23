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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Dry iron GC101/02
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Dry iron GC101/02
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Dry iron GC101/02
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Dry iron GC101/02
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Dry iron GC101/02
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Dry iron GC101/02
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Dry iron GC101/02
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Dry iron GC101/02
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Dry iron GC101/02
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Dry iron GC101/02

Discontinued

Dry iron

GC101/02

3.5

| (4) Reviews

1 award

Simpler ,Smoother and Faster Iron

This high quality lightweight iron designed with its uniform heating soleplate and pointed tip is reaches into tricky areas to give you a perfect ironing result.

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Lightweight, quality iron

Simpler ,Smoother and Faster Iron

  • 750W

  • Uniform Heating

  • Reaches tricky areas

100% aluminium soleplate for uniform heating

Pointed tip for ironing tricky areas

Pointed tip for ironing tricky areas

The uniquely pointed tip allows you to iron even the hardest to reach areas.

750 Watt for faster heating

750 Watt for faster heating

750 Watt iron for faster heating and lower power consumption

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

4

Reviews

3
2

23/08/2017

India

India

Verified buyer

Reliable and Robust model

This Dry iron model is reasonably good for the value of money. It is robust and gets the job done for light ironing of cloths.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC104/01 Dry iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC104/01 Dry iron

11/01/2019

India

India

Very simple and easy to use

It is simple designed and easy to use. I recommend to use this one with budget and quality

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC103/02 Dry iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC103/02 Dry iron

04/08/2017

India

India

great product

best product at this price range. great design and quick heating. but controller is some what delicate. i hope the philips will improve in further products. overall good. value for money.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC103/02 Dry iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC103/02 Dry iron

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