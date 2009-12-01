FC6130/01
Efficiently traps even the finest dust
This powerful Philips Mini Vac is suitable for your basic cleaning needs: it comes with an comfortable shoulder strap and a brush and hose for easy cleaning. The extra HEPA outlet filter ensures even the finest dust is trapped inside.See all benefits
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The extra HEPA outlet filter ensures that even the finest dust and microscopic vermin stay inside the Mini Vac, so only clean air will come out.
The powerful 900W motor ensures a very high suction power for a Mini Vac, for a great cleaning result.
The flexible hose assures a comfortable reach and the brush tool ensures easy cleaning of delicate surfaces.
The Philips MiniVac vacuum cleaner is easy and quick to empty and hygienic to clean. The Philips MiniVac has a nozzle that easily clicks off in just one step, so you can empty the Mini Vac without touching the dirt.
The Philips Mini Vac's cyclonic airflow keeps the dirt inside rotating to ensure optimal, high suction power and lasting cleaning performance. Its 3-stage filtration system ensures that, once inside, the dirt cannot escape. The first filter blocks most dirt, while the pleated, second filter traps the finer dust particles. The extra HEPA outlet filet ensures that even the finest dust and microscopic vermin stay inside the Mini Vac.
The soft touch handle ensures a comfortable grip. The soft rubber coating feels gentle and gives the firm grip you need.
Nozzles and accessories
Design
Weight and dimensions
Performance
Filtration
Usability
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