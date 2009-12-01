Cyclonic airflow with 3-stage filtration system

The Philips Mini Vac's cyclonic airflow keeps the dirt inside rotating to ensure optimal, high suction power and lasting cleaning performance. Its 3-stage filtration system ensures that, once inside, the dirt cannot escape. The first filter blocks most dirt, while the pleated, second filter traps the finer dust particles. The extra HEPA outlet filet ensures that even the finest dust and microscopic vermin stay inside the Mini Vac.