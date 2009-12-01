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  • Efficiently traps even the finest dust Efficiently traps even the finest dust Efficiently traps even the finest dust

    MiniVac Handheld vacuum cleaner

    FC6130/01

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Efficiently traps even the finest dust

    This powerful Philips Mini Vac is suitable for your basic cleaning needs: it comes with an comfortable shoulder strap and a brush and hose for easy cleaning. The extra HEPA outlet filter ensures even the finest dust is trapped inside.

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    MiniVac Handheld vacuum cleaner

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    Efficiently traps even the finest dust

    The first Mini Vac with HEPA filtration

    • 900 W
    Extra HEPA outlet filter to trap fine dust

    Extra HEPA outlet filter to trap fine dust

    The extra HEPA outlet filter ensures that even the finest dust and microscopic vermin stay inside the Mini Vac, so only clean air will come out.

    900 Watt motor

    900 Watt motor

    The powerful 900W motor ensures a very high suction power for a Mini Vac, for a great cleaning result.

    Brush tool and flexible hose

    Brush tool and flexible hose

    The flexible hose assures a comfortable reach and the brush tool ensures easy cleaning of delicate surfaces.

    One-step click-off nozzle for easy emptying

    One-step click-off nozzle for easy emptying

    The Philips MiniVac vacuum cleaner is easy and quick to empty and hygienic to clean. The Philips MiniVac has a nozzle that easily clicks off in just one step, so you can empty the Mini Vac without touching the dirt.

    Cyclonic airflow with 3-stage filtration system

    Cyclonic airflow with 3-stage filtration system

    The Philips Mini Vac's cyclonic airflow keeps the dirt inside rotating to ensure optimal, high suction power and lasting cleaning performance. Its 3-stage filtration system ensures that, once inside, the dirt cannot escape. The first filter blocks most dirt, while the pleated, second filter traps the finer dust particles. The extra HEPA outlet filet ensures that even the finest dust and microscopic vermin stay inside the Mini Vac.

    Soft touch handle

    Soft touch handle

    The soft touch handle ensures a comfortable grip. The soft rubber coating feels gentle and gives the firm grip you need.

    Technical Specifications

    • Nozzles and accessories

      Other accessories
      • Cord clip
      • Flexible hose
      • Shoulder strap

    • Design

      Design features
      Translucent dust chamber
      Color
      Comfort white and lime green

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
      460 x 165 x 210  mm
      Appliances per A-box
      4
      Weight of product
      2.2  kg
      Dimensions of A-box (LxWxH)
      475 x 345 x 440  mm

    • Performance

      Battery voltage
      4.8  V
      Vacuum (max)
      15.5  kPa
      Runtime
      9  minute(s)
      Input power (max)
      900  W
      Suction power (max)
      150  W
      Noise level (Lc IEC)
      <84  dB
      Airflow (max)
      24.5  l/min

    • Filtration

      Filter system
      Dry
      Dust capacity
      0.4  l
      Filter type
      HEPA

    • Usability

      Special features
      Soft touch handle
      Cord length
      7  m

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