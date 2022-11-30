2 year warranty
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SCY095/01
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
How to prepare my Philips Avent bottle and nipple for first use?
Are Philips Avent bottles suitable for the freezer?
Can I use a microwave to warm up my Philips Avent bottle?
Can I use the Grow nipples with other Philips Avent bottles?
Which Philips Avent Grow nipple suits my baby best?
Can I feed my baby thickened food through Grow Nipples?
How do I assemble my Philips Avent Grow bottle and nipple?
How does the Grow nipple compare to other Philips Avent ranges?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair