2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
MMS2550B/94
Discontinued
How can I improve the quality of the colors on my Philips TV screen?
There is no sound coming from my Philips TV when it is connected to a headphone
What screen resolution of my PC is required when connecting it to my Philips TV with VGA?
My Philips TV does not respond to the remote control
My Philips TV switches to standby mode after showing NO signal message
How do I connect a HD receiver to my Philips TV?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair