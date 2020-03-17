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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Multimedia Speakers 2.1

MMS2550B/94

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Make your music come alive

With 28W RMS sound output and Bluetooth connectivity, this integrated 2.1 channel speakers are perfect for playing music, games, movies and online videos on mobile phones, Mac and PC.

See all benefits

Make your music come alive

  • 2500W PMPO

  • USB/ SD/ FM playability

  • Bluetooth connectivity

Durable wooden cabinet with matt finish

USB and SD card playability for music playback

FM radio let you enjoy music or news everyday

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

17/03/2020

India

India

Great Bass With decent Voice Quality awesomevibe

Great Bass With decent Voice Quality having without bluetooth model

Pros

base ,design quality, mid budget

Cons

--

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MMS2550B Multimedia Speakers 2.1

Date of Use 2019-03-17

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MMS2550B Multimedia Speakers 2.1

Date of Use 2019-03-17

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