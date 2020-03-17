2 year warranty
Discontinued
MMS2550B/94
Make your music come alive
With 28W RMS sound output and Bluetooth connectivity, this integrated 2.1 channel speakers are perfect for playing music, games, movies and online videos on mobile phones, Mac and PC.
2500W PMPO
USB/ SD/ FM playability
Bluetooth connectivity
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
e777
17/03/2020
India
Great Bass With decent Voice Quality awesomevibe
Great Bass With decent Voice Quality having without bluetooth model
Pros
base ,design quality, mid budget
Cons
--
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MMS2550B Multimedia Speakers 2.1
Date of Use 2019-03-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MMS2550B Multimedia Speakers 2.1
Date of Use 2019-03-17