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Food Preparation
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Viva Collection Juicer
Discontinued
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Important Information Manual Philips Viva Collection Juicer - English
User Manual Philips Viva Collection Juicer
All (5)
Is my Philips Juicer dishwasher safe?
Will certain ingredients cause pigment discoloration?
The pulp from my Philips juicer feels moist
What can I juice with my Philips juicer?
How do I prepare fruits and vegetables for my Philips Juicer?
My Philips Juicer gives off an unpleasant smell
My Philips Juicer vibrates strongly
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