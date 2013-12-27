2 year warranty
Discontinued
Healthy juice made easy
Juicing has never been easier. This 550 W Philips juicer with its extra large feeding tube will swallow fruit and vegetables whole, without the need for chopping. It also has a juice jug that will keep your juice fresh for longer.
550 W
1.5 L
L tube
The extra large feeding tube swallows whole fruit and vegetables so you don't need to cut or chop them anymore.
Keep your juice fresh for longer after you've made it in this 700 ml juice jug.
1.5 l pulp container and 700 ml juice jug allow you to juice more juice in one go.
3.7
of 5
10
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
vyasdev2005
27/12/2013
India
Great juicer with sturdy looks
We are using it for 1.5 years and it's performance is great. We can even get juice of even beat-root with minimum efforts. It has a large input tube so we do not need to spend time in cutting fruits. It's blade is of great build and material used is very hygiene. We really enjoyed using it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR1853/00 Juicer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR1853/00 Juicer
vaidehi
26/12/2013
India
Philips juicer is useful product
Philips juicer is very useful product. And this product used to extract juices very fast. Is really helped me a lot.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR1853/00 Juicer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR1853/00 Juicer
Jitendra2222
13/12/2013
India
Very Good product for Juicing
This product is very Good for Juicing, I very like this product, regularly use this product, I recommend every one to buy this product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR1853/00 Juicer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR1853/00 Juicer