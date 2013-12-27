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  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy

Discontinued

Viva CollectionJuicer

HR1853/00

3.7

| (10) Reviews | 80% recommend this product

Healthy juice made easy

Juicing has never been easier. This 550 W Philips juicer with its extra large feeding tube will swallow fruit and vegetables whole, without the need for chopping. It also has a juice jug that will keep your juice fresh for longer.

See all benefits

Easy juicer: no chopping, no hassle.

Healthy juice made easy

  • 550 W

  • 1.5 L

  • L tube

No pre-cutting thanks to extra large feeding tube

No pre-cutting thanks to extra large feeding tube

The extra large feeding tube swallows whole fruit and vegetables so you don't need to cut or chop them anymore.

This juice jug keeps your juice fresh for longer

This juice jug keeps your juice fresh for longer

Keep your juice fresh for longer after you've made it in this 700 ml juice jug.

Continuous juicing thanks to extra large capacity

1.5 l pulp container and 700 ml juice jug allow you to juice more juice in one go.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

10

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

2

27/12/2013

India

India

Great juicer with sturdy looks

We are using it for 1.5 years and it's performance is great. We can even get juice of even beat-root with minimum efforts. It has a large input tube so we do not need to spend time in cutting fruits. It's blade is of great build and material used is very hygiene. We really enjoyed using it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR1853/00 Juicer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR1853/00 Juicer

26/12/2013

India

India

Philips juicer is useful product

Philips juicer is very useful product. And this product used to extract juices very fast. Is really helped me a lot.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR1853/00 Juicer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR1853/00 Juicer

13/12/2013

India

India

Very Good product for Juicing

This product is very Good for Juicing, I very like this product, regularly use this product, I recommend every one to buy this product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR1853/00 Juicer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR1853/00 Juicer

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