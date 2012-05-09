2 year warranty
Discontinued
600 W
Plastic bar
Beaker
To blend food in seconds.
Double action blade of the Philips hand blender cuts horizontally and vertically.
The Philips hand blender has an extra powerful turbo button for the toughest ingredients.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
vin72
09/05/2012
India
Good looking, easy to use and best perfomance compared with other products.
Philips hand mixer is easy to use, smart look and ruuged enough to handle all applications.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1361/00 Hand blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1361/00 Hand blender