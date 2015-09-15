We appreciate the time you took to write this review. We're sorry to hear our straightener hasn't lived up to your expectations. There's a few tips we'd like to share with you in order for you to get better results. The first one is to put smaller sections of your hair in between the plates. Secondly we'd like to stress the importance of using a heat protector product. Not only will this prevent your hair from damaging, it will also help the results to last longer. Third and lastly we'd like to point out to maintain your straightener by cleaning the plates, as product might get build-up on the plates. Hopefully this will help getting your hair straighter. If you have any other questions left, please don't hesitate to get in contact with our customer care. Find all of our contact options here: http://bit.ly/2rBwPWM.