2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP8695/00
New day, new you!
Phlips Multi-Styler gives you versatility to create the latest style for every occasion while caring for your hair.
5 in 1
Philips Multi-styler contains: 16mm curling tong for ringlets - fresh and dinamic look perfect for a date; spiral brush for 16mm tong to create glamorous waves; crimper with 2-in-1 convertible flat and crimper plates for straight, crimped look and flicks.
Ceramic coating on every heat attachment.
190C styling temperature secures long lasting result while minimizing risk of hair damage.
2.1
of 5
20
Reviews
katy8462
15/09/2015
India
excellent product, great design, I LOVE IT!!!
I have used many straightners but this one is the best. It gives straight hair with very less damage.. highly satisfied!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8695/00 Multi-Styler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8695/00 Multi-Styler
neethu25
02/10/2014
India
wow....... excellent product
I like this product, because it gave me new look. very comfortable to use,nice design.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8695/00 Multi-Styler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8695/00 Multi-Styler
guddi
16/09/2014
India
Excellent product
Ya its very light weight, and result oriented compare to other, i liked it
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8695/00 Multi-Styler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8695/00 Multi-Styler