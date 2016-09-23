2 year warranty
Discontinued
Naturally straight and smooth
Dry & style at once - the new Philips Essential Care airstyler allows you to achieve naturally straight hair, while providing care to your hair with the ThermoProtect temperature.
EssentialCare
1.8 m cord for maximum flexibility.
2 years of worldwide guarantee.
This airstyler has a low level 650W heater for gentle yet effective drying and styling.
5.0
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
nehalajayvsingh
23/09/2016
India
Verified buyer
This is Miracle For Hair
the new Philips Essential Care airstyler After use this product my hair is shine and grow achieve naturally straight hair
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare HP8658/00 Airstyler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare HP8658/00 Airstyler
Tara
14/10/2014
India
Very Nice
Hi, I have very less hair and i always stay away from heating my hair. This is very nice product. I can use it very easily. Good going PHILIPS. :)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare HP8658/00 Airstyler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare HP8658/00 Airstyler
sampurna29
19/09/2014
India
best result in cheap price
this product gives better result in cheaper price than other. i love it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare HP8658/00 Airstyler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare HP8658/00 Airstyler