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Discontinued

EssentialCareAirstyler

HP8658/00

5

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Naturally straight and smooth

Dry & style at once - the new Philips Essential Care airstyler allows you to achieve naturally straight hair, while providing care to your hair with the ThermoProtect temperature.

See all benefits

Gentle drying and styling that protects your hair

Naturally straight and smooth

  • EssentialCare

1.8 m cord for maximum flexibility

1.8 m cord for maximum flexibility

1.8 m cord for maximum flexibility.

2 years of worldwide guarantee

2 years of worldwide guarantee

2 years of worldwide guarantee.

650W for beautiful results

650W for beautiful results

This airstyler has a low level 650W heater for gentle yet effective drying and styling.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

23/09/2016

India

India

Verified buyer

This is Miracle For Hair

the new Philips Essential Care airstyler After use this product my hair is shine and grow achieve naturally straight hair

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EssentialCare HP8658/00 Airstyler

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EssentialCare HP8658/00 Airstyler

14/10/2014

India

India

Very Nice

Hi, I have very less hair and i always stay away from heating my hair. This is very nice product. I can use it very easily. Good going PHILIPS. :)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EssentialCare HP8658/00 Airstyler

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EssentialCare HP8658/00 Airstyler

19/09/2014

India

India

best result in cheap price

this product gives better result in cheaper price than other. i love it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EssentialCare HP8658/00 Airstyler

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EssentialCare HP8658/00 Airstyler

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