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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Viva Collection Mixer Grinder
Discontinued
Support
HL7697/00
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Philips Mixer grinder offers 750 W motor with 3 jars and blades designed for superior mixing grinding performance of tough ingredients.The mixer grinder has Auto cut off for over load protection.
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