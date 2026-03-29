ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

Viva Collection Mixer Grinder

Discontinued

Support

Viva CollectionMixer Grinder

HL7697/00

Viva Collection Mixer Grinder

Discontinued

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

Philips Mixer grinder offers 750 W motor with 3 jars and blades designed for superior mixing grinding performance of tough ingredients.The mixer grinder has Auto cut off for over load protection.

  • PDF file
  • 29 March 2026

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you