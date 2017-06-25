ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Taste and freshness in every food preparation
  • Taste and freshness in every food preparation
  • Taste and freshness in every food preparation
  • Taste and freshness in every food preparation
  • Taste and freshness in every food preparation
  • Taste and freshness in every food preparation
  • Taste and freshness in every food preparation
  • Taste and freshness in every food preparation
  • Taste and freshness in every food preparation
  • Taste and freshness in every food preparation

Discontinued

Viva CollectionMixer Grinder

HL7697/00

2

| (4) Reviews

Taste and freshness in every food preparation

Philips Mixer grinder offers 750 W motor with 3 jars and blades designed for superior mixing grinding performance of tough ingredients.The mixer grinder has Auto cut off for over load protection.

See all benefits

Chutneys, masalas, purees and more

Taste and freshness in every food preparation

  • 750 W

  • 3 stainless steel jars

  • White and Royal Purple

Top throw design for longer motor life

Powerful 750 W performance with top throw design for every day tough ingredients grinding.

Top throw ventilation for enhanced mixer grinder motor life

Shoe shaped mixer body fits even the smaller kitchen

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.0

of 5

4

Reviews

5
3

25/06/2017

India

India

Verified buyer

Overall rating is Good

It is sturdy and fits our requirements. The switch gets off between two speed changes.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HL7697/00 Mixer Grinder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HL7697/00 Mixer Grinder

25/06/2015

India

India

Noisy & Smells like burning while running

The product works fine as it should but firstly it is very noisy and it smells like something is burning or rubbing inside when the mixer /grinder is running.

This review was made for Viva Collection HL7697/00 Mixer Grinder

This review was made for Viva Collection HL7697/00 Mixer Grinder

03/08/2017

India

India

Verified buyer

Not satisfied

I have to change the motor because of poor performance

This review was made for Viva Collection HL7697/00 Mixer Grinder

This review was made for Viva Collection HL7697/00 Mixer Grinder

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration