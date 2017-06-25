2 year warranty
Discontinued
HL7697/00
Taste and freshness in every food preparation
Philips Mixer grinder offers 750 W motor with 3 jars and blades designed for superior mixing grinding performance of tough ingredients.The mixer grinder has Auto cut off for over load protection.
750 W
3 stainless steel jars
White and Royal Purple
Powerful 750 W performance with top throw design for every day tough ingredients grinding.
2.0
of 5
4
Reviews
Parvathi
25/06/2017
India
Verified buyer
Overall rating is Good
It is sturdy and fits our requirements. The switch gets off between two speed changes.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7697/00 Mixer Grinder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7697/00 Mixer Grinder
vipulagarwal
25/06/2015
India
Noisy & Smells like burning while running
The product works fine as it should but firstly it is very noisy and it smells like something is burning or rubbing inside when the mixer /grinder is running.
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7697/00 Mixer Grinder
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7697/00 Mixer Grinder
JOMI
03/08/2017
India
Verified buyer
Not satisfied
I have to change the motor because of poor performance
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7697/00 Mixer Grinder
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7697/00 Mixer Grinder