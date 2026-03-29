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2 year warranty

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Daily Collection Mixer Grinder

Discontinued

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Daily CollectionMixer Grinder

HL7610/04

Daily Collection Mixer Grinder

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Mixer grinder for a robust mixing grinding performance. Mixing Grinding like never before. Enjoy delicious fries, snacks and meals made from using it in a healthy and fast way. The mixer grinder provides uniform texture.

  • PDF file
  • 29 March 2026

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