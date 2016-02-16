2 year warranty
Discontinued
HL7610/04
Mixer Grinder gives Tasty Meals, Every time
Mixer grinder for a robust mixing grinding performance. Mixing Grinding like never before. Enjoy delicious fries, snacks and meals made from using it in a healthy and fast way. The mixer grinder provides uniform texture.
Good Performance
Innovative design
Mixer's Reverse Quadra Flow jars prevents sticking to walls. Mixing Grinding like never before. Enjoy delicious fries, snacks and meals in a healthy and fast way. The mixer grinder provides clean grinding and is easy to clean .
Large switches for easy control.
Vacuum suction for anti-slip feet.
2.5
of 5
2
Reviews
Sagnik
16/02/2016
India
Poor build quality
The motor mounting bolts were loosely tightened in the new product. So in new condition itself the bolt slots were over strained. But the technician some how tightened the bolts and fixed the problem. But now after warranty period the mounting bolts again became loose and broke the slots&plastic cover while running under light load.
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7610/04 Mixer Grinder
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7610/04 Mixer Grinder
nancharaiah
24/07/2019
India
very delicate
this is very delicate plastic blade, it's broken easily and their is no service centers nearby,
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7610/04 Mixer Grinder
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7610/04 Mixer Grinder