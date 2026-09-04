Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Daily Collection Mixer Grinder
Discontinued
Support
HL7610/00
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
DFU HL7610 - English
Presenting Philips range of Daily Collection Mixer Grinders that bring you best in class performance, for years!
All (5)
Why are there 2 big jars with my Philips mixer grinder?
What is the extra blade supplied with my Philips mixer grinder used for?
Can I pour boiling hot liquids into the jar of my Philips blender?
How to change the blades in my Philips mixer grinder?
How to clean my Philips mixer grinder
My Philips mixer grinder is not working
Ingredients stick to the jar walls of my Philips blender
My Philips mixer grinder jar lid is leaking
My Philips juicer/mixer grinder/food processor stopped
My Philips mixer produces some smoke
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you