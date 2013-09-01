2 year warranty
Discontinued
HL7610/00
450W
3 jars
Orange
3.0
of 5
2
Reviews
anup66
01/09/2013
India
user friendly but spare parts not available
Easy to use but hard to find original spare parts.
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7610/00 Mixer Grinder
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7610/00 Mixer Grinder
Baapz
09/10/2012
India
Wrong spec on the carton
Hi..while the mixer grinder works good, i was disappointed with the wrong specification on the carton box. While on the mixer, there was sticker specifying the motor as 450 Watt, the carton box stated 500 Watt. I was not sure which of this was right and as i need it badly, i bought it. But when i checked the specs on the website, i felt bad coz i did not expect Philips to do such a mistake. Anyway...the mixer grinder is doing well...ofcourse it is new, will have to wait and see how it performs over a period of time.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7610/00 Mixer Grinder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7610/00 Mixer Grinder