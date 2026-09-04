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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
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Daily Collection Mixer Grinder
Discontinued
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HL7600/00
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DFU HL7600 - English
Presenting Philips range of Daily Collection Mixer Grinders that bring you best in class performance, for years!
Ingredients stick to the jar walls of my Philips blender
My Philips mixer grinder jar lid is leaking
My Philips juicer/mixer grinder/food processor stopped
My Philips mixer produces some smoke
My Philips mixer grinder is not working
Contacting Philips
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