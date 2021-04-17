ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Tasty meals, every time.
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Tasty meals, every time.
  • Tasty meals, every time.
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Tasty meals, every time.

Discontinued

Daily CollectionMixer Grinder

HL7600/00

3.2
| (5) Reviews
Tasty meals, every time.
Presenting Philips range of Daily Collection Mixer Grinders that bring you best in class performance, for years!
See all benefits

Perfect mixing, power grinding

Tasty meals, every time.

  • 350 W

  • 2 jar

  • Orange

Auto shut-off for overload protection

Jar and lid locking for complete safety

Lift and grind blades ensure consistent grinding

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.2

of 5

5

Reviews

5
2

17/04/2021

India

India

Verified buyer

Nice to handle it

After purchase, 2-3 days later, It has some wire related problem... But immediately resolved after complaint. Overall Ok

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HL7600/00 Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2020-03-17

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HL7600/00 Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2020-03-17

03/06/2018

India

India

Verified buyer

Good one

Got a good experience but the wire got issues within first 6 month rest all good.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HL7600/04 Mixer Grinder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HL7600/04 Mixer Grinder

16/04/2013

India

India

Verified buyer

serves the purpose

I stay alone and I needed a simple work horse. I picked up this cute little mixer_grinder. The small jar despite its locks and padlocks still spills if the quantity to be ground is closer to the brim. Otherwise I am happy with the product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HL7600/00 Mixer Grinder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HL7600/00 Mixer Grinder

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration