2 year warranty
Discontinued
HL7600/00
350 W
2 jar
Orange
3.2
of 5
5
Reviews
Kash-Ard
17/04/2021
India
Verified buyer
Nice to handle it
After purchase, 2-3 days later, It has some wire related problem... But immediately resolved after complaint. Overall Ok
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7600/00 Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2020-03-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7600/00 Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2020-03-17
Sonupaikrao
03/06/2018
India
Verified buyer
Good one
Got a good experience but the wire got issues within first 6 month rest all good.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7600/04 Mixer Grinder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7600/04 Mixer Grinder
skkorppion
16/04/2013
India
Verified buyer
serves the purpose
I stay alone and I needed a simple work horse. I picked up this cute little mixer_grinder. The small jar despite its locks and padlocks still spills if the quantity to be ground is closer to the brim. Otherwise I am happy with the product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7600/00 Mixer Grinder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7600/00 Mixer Grinder