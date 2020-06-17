2 year warranty
HL7579/00
3 step easy juicing
Turbo power motor
Blend and carry sipper
The new and compact design and shape makes it user friendly while making it easy to store in the kitchen. Ergonomically designed body structure provides sturdy operation while grinding tough ingredients
Turbo power motor supports maximum extraction of juice from even tough ingredients. This powerful motor supports continuous juicing of hard fruits and vegetables up to 1000Kgs* under conditions 1 minute juicing and 2 minutes cleaning time. Additionally, the motor is tested for 5 years life and gives advantage of locked rotor motor wattage up to 1600W.
Turbo power motor supports maximum extraction of juice from even tough ingredients. This powerful motor supports continuous juicing of hard fruits and vegetables up to 1000Kgs* under conditions 1 minute juicing and 2 minutes cleaning time. Additionally, the motor is tested for 5 years life and gives advantage of locked rotor motor wattage up to 1600W
Reviews