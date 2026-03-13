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Daily Collection Mixer Grinder

Discontinued

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Daily CollectionMixer Grinder

HL7511/00

Daily Collection Mixer Grinder

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

DFU HL7511 - English

  • PDF file, 3.7 MB
  • 13 March 2026

Philips mixer grinder offers 550W robust motor with 3 jars and sharp blades customised for providing best mixing grinding in its class. Its compact shape fits well in any kitchens.

  • PDF file
  • 29 March 2026

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