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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Daily Collection Mixer Grinder
Discontinued
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HL7511/00
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DFU HL7511 - English
Philips mixer grinder offers 550W robust motor with 3 jars and sharp blades customised for providing best mixing grinding in its class. Its compact shape fits well in any kitchens.
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