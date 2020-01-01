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  • Tasty food made swifter, faster and easier
  • Tasty food made swifter, faster and easier
  • Tasty food made swifter, faster and easier
  • Tasty food made swifter, faster and easier
  • Tasty food made swifter, faster and easier
  • Tasty food made swifter, faster and easier
  • Tasty food made swifter, faster and easier
  • Tasty food made swifter, faster and easier
  • Tasty food made swifter, faster and easier
  • Tasty food made swifter, faster and easier

Discontinued

Daily CollectionMixer Grinder

HL7511/00

Tasty food made swifter, faster and easier

Philips mixer grinder offers 550W robust motor with 3 jars and sharp blades customised for providing best mixing grinding in its class. Its compact shape fits well in any kitchens.

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Compact yet powerful mixing grinding

Tasty food made swifter, faster and easier

  • 550 W

  • 3 stainless steel jars

  • Blueberry and bright white

Auto cut off protection for safety of the mixer motor life

Auto cut off protection for safety of the mixer motor life

Enhances the life of the motor.

Powerful 550W robustmotor

Powerful 550W robustmotor

Powerful 550W robust motor for effecient mixing grinding performance for dry and wet ingredients.

ABS body for sturdiness

ABS body for sturdiness

Sturdy ABS body to withstand heavy grinding applications .

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