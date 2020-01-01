2 year warranty
Discontinued
HL7511/00
Tasty food made swifter, faster and easier
Philips mixer grinder offers 550W robust motor with 3 jars and sharp blades customised for providing best mixing grinding in its class. Its compact shape fits well in any kitchens.
550 W
3 stainless steel jars
Blueberry and bright white
Enhances the life of the motor.
Powerful 550W robust motor for effecient mixing grinding performance for dry and wet ingredients.
Sturdy ABS body to withstand heavy grinding applications .
Reviews