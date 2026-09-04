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Daily Collection Mixer Grinder

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Daily CollectionMixer Grinder

HL7506/00

Daily Collection Mixer Grinder

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Manuals & Documentation

DFU HL7506 - English

  • PNG file
  • 4 September 2026

Powered by 500Wmotor, the food grade and rust free jars enable efficient and easy grinding of daily used ingredients. The spill free lids with well-designed gaskets ensure a leak proof grinding experience.

  • PDF file
  • 5 September 2026

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