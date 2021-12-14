2 year warranty
500 Watt Motor performance
2 Stainless steel jars
The powerful newly designed 500W motor is equipped to grind the toughest of ingredients. It grinds tough daily used ingredients like tomato puree, gravy paste, spinach puree, masala, ginger garlic paste and all kinds of chutneys including coconut chutney with ease.
The new and compact design and shape makes it user friendly while making it easy to store in the kitchen. Ergonomically designed body structure provides sturdy operation while grinding tough ingredients.
4.7
of 5
19
Reviews
84%
recommend this product
Philips hl/7506
14/12/2021
India
Very nice the products
Product quality was awesome i like This product is nice Yes i recommend this product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7506/00 Mixer Grinder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7506/00 Mixer Grinder
Khushi569
13/12/2021
India
Good product
My friends recommend this product to me.. Good product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7506/00 Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2021-08-13
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7506/00 Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2021-08-13
Rasgulla
13/12/2021
India
Product has a good features like supar grindng
I really like this mixer grinder.... quality of this mixer grinder is awesome
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7506/00 Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2021-06-13
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7506/00 Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2021-06-13