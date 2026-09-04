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Daily Collection Mixer Grinder
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HL7505/00
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DFU HL7505 - English
Powered by a 500W motor, the food grade and rust free jars enable efficient and easy grinding of daily used ingredients. The spill-free lids with well designed gaskets ensure a leak proof grinding experience.
My Philips juicer/mixer grinder/food processor stopped
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