2 year warranty
500 W
The powerful newly designed 500W motor is equipped to grind the toughest of ingredients. It grinds tough daily used ingredients like tomato puree, gravy paste, spinach puree, masala, ginger garlic paste and all kinds of chutneys including coconut chutney with ease.
Specialised blades helps to cut even the toughtest ingredients and gives the finest paste and smoothest shakes and purees for daily cooking
4.9
of 5
15
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
Pdambm
20/08/2020
India
Nice and valuable
The product is value for money and i suggest that other people should try this.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7505/00 Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2020-04-20
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7505/00 Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2020-04-20
Mujassim
20/08/2020
India
A perfect gadget for me!
This product is very good...because its work perfectly and and give more than batter results... Thanks philips
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7505/00 Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2019-08-19
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7505/00 Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2019-08-19
Monu1234
20/08/2020
India
A must to have product
Nice mixer grinder 500 W 3 jar Wat and dry and shack jar
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7505/00 Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2019-07-19
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7505/00 Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2019-07-19