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  • Tough on ingredients, easy on hands
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  • Tough on ingredients, easy on hands
  • Tough on ingredients, easy on hands
  • Tough on ingredients, easy on hands
  • Tough on ingredients, easy on hands
  • Tough on ingredients, easy on hands
  • Tough on ingredients, easy on hands
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Tough on ingredients, easy on hands
  • Tough on ingredients, easy on hands
  • Tough on ingredients, easy on hands
  • Tough on ingredients, easy on hands
  • Tough on ingredients, easy on hands

Daily CollectionMixer Grinder

HL7505/00

4.9
| (15) Reviews | 85% recommend this product
Tough on ingredients, easy on hands
Powered by a 500W motor, the food grade and rust free jars enable efficient and easy grinding of daily used ingredients. The spill-free lids with well designed gaskets ensure a leak proof grinding experience.
See all benefits

Continuous grinding of daily used ingredients

Tough on ingredients, easy on hands

  • 500 W

Powerful 500W motor for tough ingredients processing

Powerful 500W motor for tough ingredients processing

The powerful newly designed 500W motor is equipped to grind the toughest of ingredients. It grinds tough daily used ingredients like tomato puree, gravy paste, spinach puree, masala, ginger garlic paste and all kinds of chutneys including coconut chutney with ease.

Short-armed mixer blades for perfect mixing & blending

Short-armed mixer blades for perfect mixing & blending

Specialised blades helps to cut even the toughtest ingredients and gives the finest paste and smoothest shakes and purees for daily cooking

Jars customised for Indian food preparation

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.9

of 5

15

Reviews

85%

recommend this product

3
2
1

20/08/2020

India

India

Nice and valuable

The product is value for money and i suggest that other people should try this.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HL7505/00 Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2020-04-20

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HL7505/00 Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2020-04-20

20/08/2020

India

India

A perfect gadget for me!

This product is very good...because its work perfectly and and give more than batter results... Thanks philips

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HL7505/00 Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2019-08-19

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HL7505/00 Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2019-08-19

20/08/2020

India

India

A must to have product

Nice mixer grinder 500 W 3 jar Wat and dry and shack jar

This review was made for Daily Collection HL7505/00 Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2019-07-19

This review was made for Daily Collection HL7505/00 Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2019-07-19

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