Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Daily Collection Juicer Mixer Grinder
Discontinued
Support
HL1631/00
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
DFU HL1631; HL1632 - English
User Manual Philips Juicer Mixer Grinder - English
All (9)
Which products can I juice in my Philips juicer?
Is my Philips Juicer dishwasher safe?
The pulp from my Philips juicer feels moist
Can I pour boiling hot liquids into the jar of my Philips blender?
What can I juice with my Philips juicer?
My Philips juicer is not working anymore
My Philips mixer grinder jar lid is leaking
My Philips juicer/mixer grinder/food processor stopped
My Philips Juicer gives off an unpleasant smell
There is too much pulp in my Philips juicer
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you