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  • Healthy juice made easy
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  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy
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  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy

Discontinued

Daily CollectionJuicer Mixer Grinder

HL1631/00

3.5
| (50) Reviews
Healthy juice made easy
The Philips all-in-one juicing solution delivers maximum juice output for both hard and soft fruits. This juicer with 500 watt of power makes preparing healthy and tasty juices surprisingly easy!
See all benefits

With reverse spiral sieve

Healthy juice made easy

  • 2 jar 500W

  • Blue

  • Plus Blender Jar

Compact design for less storage space

Easy to pour and store in separate chamber with spout

Fruit filter for seeds and skin separation

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

50

Reviews

12/02/2019

India

India

Verified buyer

Nice product

Fully satisfied after 1 year of use, performance is really good.

This review was made for Daily Collection HL1631/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder

This review was made for Daily Collection HL1631/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder

07/11/2016

India

India

i also want to know from where to buy the jars

please help me with buying the jars. cant find them anywhere. The jars have discoloured and broken. used it for 3 years now. please help

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HL1631/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HL1631/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder

02/03/2014

India

India

The work balance is very good

Hi, My name is vandana. I am using Philips Juicer Mixer Grinder. And my kitchen is complete with it. The work balance is very good of the blender. As i used first then i recomended it for my cousin. She is also happy with it. & obviously, it helps to get the healthy juice & food. Thanks Philips

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HL1631/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HL1631/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder

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