2 year warranty
Discontinued
HL1631/00
2 jar 500W
Blue
Plus Blender Jar
3.5
of 5
50
Reviews
RohitN
12/02/2019
India
Verified buyer
Nice product
Fully satisfied after 1 year of use, performance is really good.
This review was made for Daily Collection HL1631/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder
This review was made for Daily Collection HL1631/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder
luna
07/11/2016
India
i also want to know from where to buy the jars
please help me with buying the jars. cant find them anywhere. The jars have discoloured and broken. used it for 3 years now. please help
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL1631/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL1631/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder
vandana
02/03/2014
India
The work balance is very good
Hi, My name is vandana. I am using Philips Juicer Mixer Grinder. And my kitchen is complete with it. The work balance is very good of the blender. As i used first then i recomended it for my cousin. She is also happy with it. & obviously, it helps to get the healthy juice & food. Thanks Philips
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL1631/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL1631/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder