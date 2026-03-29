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2 year warranty

All series

Mixer Grinder

Discontinued

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Mixer Grinder

HL1618/02

Mixer Grinder

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

The Philips Mixer grinder combines 550 Watt power with a lift & grind action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!

  • PDF file
  • 29 March 2026

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