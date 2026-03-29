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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Mixer Grinder
Discontinued
Support
HL1618/02
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The Philips Mixer grinder combines 550 Watt power with a lift & grind action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!
Ingredients stick to the jar walls of my Philips blender
My Philips mixer grinder jar lid is leaking
My Philips mixer produces some smoke
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