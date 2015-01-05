2 year warranty
Discontinued
HI114/29
Stylish Iron
Whole plastic body
1000 W
Golden American Heritage sole
Decorative printing
Golden American Heritage soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics
While Ironing soleplate is in heated condition all other part of the iron is cool to handle it well.
Awards
3.0
of 5
3
Reviews
Pra232
05/01/2015
India
Excellent Product
Good design Easy to Use Heats up quickly Very good design smooth in handling, just slides over the cloth chord quality is good
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HI114/29 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HI114/29 Dry iron
ppk1991
18/12/2014
India
Awesome Product
This product is good and easy to use. Recommended for both Family and Bachelor use. lightweight and fast heating facilities.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HI114/29 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HI114/29 Dry iron
kadauodfadafd
29/09/2021
India
its not good product
very bad tempratur not contoall now not working its not good prodcut for home use dangerous for clothes
Pros
quick hot
Cons
quick hot damaged clothes and tepmerature not controlled now not working
This review was made for HI114/29 Dry iron
Date of Use 2021-05-29
This review was made for HI114/29 Dry iron
Date of Use 2021-05-29