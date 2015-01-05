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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Dry iron HI114/29
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Dry iron HI114/29

Discontinued

Dry iron

HI114/29

3

| (3) Reviews

1 award

Stylish Iron

Whole plastic body

See all benefits

Stylish Iron

  • 1000 W

  • Golden American Heritage sole

  • Decorative printing

Golden American Heritage soleplate

Golden American Heritage soleplate

Golden American Heritage soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics

Complete body is made of superior grade plastcis

While Ironing soleplate is in heated condition all other part of the iron is cool to handle it well.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

3

Reviews

5
3
2

05/01/2015

India

India

Excellent Product

Good design Easy to Use Heats up quickly Very good design smooth in handling, just slides over the cloth chord quality is good

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HI114/29 Dry iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HI114/29 Dry iron

18/12/2014

India

India

Awesome Product

This product is good and easy to use. Recommended for both Family and Bachelor use. lightweight and fast heating facilities.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HI114/29 Dry iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HI114/29 Dry iron

29/09/2021

India

India

its not good product

very bad tempratur not contoall now not working its not good prodcut for home use dangerous for clothes

Pros

quick hot

Cons

quick hot damaged clothes and tepmerature not controlled now not working

This review was made for HI114/29 Dry iron

Date of Use 2021-05-29

This review was made for HI114/29 Dry iron

Date of Use 2021-05-29

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