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2 year warranty

All series

  • Easy to use and Long lasting
  • Easy to use and Long lasting

Discontinued

LightCareDry iron

HI108/01

4.3

| (4) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Easy to use and Long lasting

Light care Philips dry iron is light and effective performance saves your effort and gives you the great results.

See all benefits

Easy to use and Long lasting

  • Linished Soleplate

  • 1000 W

  • 1.7 m cord length

Linished soleplate

Linished soleplate

Linished soleplate

Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams.

Comfortable handle with texturing for easy grip

Comfortable handle with texturing for easy grip

The texturing on the handle of the iron ensures a comfortable and ergonomic grip, so that your hand fits well and does not slip during ironing.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

4

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

09/04/2017

India

India

Verified buyer

Nice and lightweight product

This iron is very good in terms of quality & performance. Also very light in weight. Services are good with various adjusting features.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for LightCare HI108/01 Dry iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for LightCare HI108/01 Dry iron

02/10/2016

India

India

Verified buyer

all over its a good iron for just basic use.

All over its a good iron as for the basic use for a family

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for LightCare HI108/01 Dry iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for LightCare HI108/01 Dry iron

14/12/2013

India

India

Excellent

The best Iron i've EVER used !!! Simply amazing! Using this for over a year now. Does a more than decent job of ironing. Though it doesn't weight much, it still manages to give you really crisp irons. Non stick coating is flawless. The power cord is also well insulated, and doesn't get damaged easily.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for LightCare HI108/01 Dry iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for LightCare HI108/01 Dry iron

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