2 year warranty
Discontinued
Easy to use and Long lasting
Light care Philips dry iron is light and effective performance saves your effort and gives you the great results.
Linished Soleplate
1000 W
1.7 m cord length
Linished soleplate
Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams.
The texturing on the handle of the iron ensures a comfortable and ergonomic grip, so that your hand fits well and does not slip during ironing.
Awards
4.3
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Lucky27
09/04/2017
India
Verified buyer
Nice and lightweight product
This iron is very good in terms of quality & performance. Also very light in weight. Services are good with various adjusting features.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for LightCare HI108/01 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for LightCare HI108/01 Dry iron
Amarjeet
02/10/2016
India
Verified buyer
all over its a good iron for just basic use.
All over its a good iron as for the basic use for a family
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for LightCare HI108/01 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for LightCare HI108/01 Dry iron
Arun786
14/12/2013
India
Excellent
The best Iron i've EVER used !!! Simply amazing! Using this for over a year now. Does a more than decent job of ironing. Though it doesn't weight much, it still manages to give you really crisp irons. Non stick coating is flawless. The power cord is also well insulated, and doesn't get damaged easily.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for LightCare HI108/01 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for LightCare HI108/01 Dry iron