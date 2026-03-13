Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Kettles
All series
Viva Collection Double Wall
Discontinued
Support
HD9329/06
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
Eco passport Philips Viva Collection Double Wall
User Manual Philips Viva Collection Double Wall - English
All (3)
Can I use my Philips kettle without the anti-scale filter?
What are the white spots on the bottom of my Philips kettle?
How to clean the scale filter of my Philips kettle
My Philips Kettle does not switch on
Boiled water from my Philips kettle tastes like metal
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you