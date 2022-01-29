ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Quick boiling, safer design
  • Quick boiling, safer design
  • Quick boiling, safer design
  • Quick boiling, safer design
  • Quick boiling, safer design
  • Quick boiling, safer design
  • Quick boiling, safer design
  • Quick boiling, safer design
  • Quick boiling, safer design
  • Quick boiling, safer design

Discontinued

Viva CollectionDouble Wall

HD9329/06

4.7

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Quick boiling, safer design

This kettle is safe to touch* even during the boiling process thanks to its extra protective wall which helps to insulate heat efficiently(*except on metal finished parts).

See all benefits

Extra protective wall for better heat insulation

Quick boiling, safer design

  • 1920W

  • 1.7 L

  • Double Wall

  • Pistil red & deep black

Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

Elegant light incorporated in the on/off switch indicates when the kettle is on.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

29/01/2022

India

India

Don't compare the price, Its a premium product

I love its color, the red looks attractive and lovely. Also, this is best in its cetagory. Water remains hot longer than traditional single wall E. kettles. Its very quick, you can get boiling water in just 2 minutes. Best thing is the push button opening lid, it means you don't need to put the lid on table while pouring water into it

Pros

Fast heating, colour, Dubble layer for insulation

Cons

Bigger size, not travel friendly

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD9329/06 Double Wall

Date of Use 2020-12-29

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD9329/06 Double Wall

Date of Use 2020-12-29

23/12/2021

India

India

Good product, looking good,fast work

Good finishing, looking good,work fast,hot water long time hot

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD9329/06 Double Wall

Date of Use 2021-11-23

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD9329/06 Double Wall

Date of Use 2021-11-23

03/12/2018

India

India

Nice kettle

Once again good product by Philips. I am a big fan of philips products.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD9329/06 Double Wall

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD9329/06 Double Wall

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration