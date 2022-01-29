2 year warranty
Discontinued
Quick boiling, safer design
This kettle is safe to touch* even during the boiling process thanks to its extra protective wall which helps to insulate heat efficiently(*except on metal finished parts).
1920W
1.7 L
Double Wall
Pistil red & deep black
Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.
The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.
Elegant light incorporated in the on/off switch indicates when the kettle is on.
4.7
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Mr Rawat
29/01/2022
India
Don't compare the price, Its a premium product
I love its color, the red looks attractive and lovely. Also, this is best in its cetagory. Water remains hot longer than traditional single wall E. kettles. Its very quick, you can get boiling water in just 2 minutes. Best thing is the push button opening lid, it means you don't need to put the lid on table while pouring water into it
Pros
Fast heating, colour, Dubble layer for insulation
Cons
Bigger size, not travel friendly
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9329/06 Double Wall
Date of Use 2020-12-29
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9329/06 Double Wall
Date of Use 2020-12-29
Rajoo89
23/12/2021
India
Good product, looking good,fast work
Good finishing, looking good,work fast,hot water long time hot
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9329/06 Double Wall
Date of Use 2021-11-23
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9329/06 Double Wall
Date of Use 2021-11-23
Manoj29
03/12/2018
India
Nice kettle
Once again good product by Philips. I am a big fan of philips products.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9329/06 Double Wall
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9329/06 Double Wall