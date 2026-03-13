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Daily Collection Kettle

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Daily CollectionKettle

HD9306/06

Daily Collection Kettle

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips Daily Collection Kettle HD9303/03

  • PDF file, 921.7 kB
  • 13 March 2026

The body of the new Philips electric kettle uses food-grade standard stainless steel, providing rapid water boiling with peace of mind!

  • PDF file
  • 29 March 2026

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