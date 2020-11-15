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  • Safe and easy boiling
  • Safe and easy boiling
  • Safe and easy boiling
  • Safe and easy boiling
  • Safe and easy boiling
  • Safe and easy boiling

Daily CollectionKettle

HD9306/06

2.4

| (8) Reviews

Safe and easy boiling

The body of the new Philips electric kettle uses food-grade standard stainless steel, providing rapid water boiling with peace of mind!

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Food-grade stainless steel kettle

Safe and easy boiling

  • 1.5 liter

  • 1800 W

  • Stainless steel

Steam sensor, dry boiling and overheating prevention

Safe boiling with food-grade SUS304 body and inner lid

China food-grade stainless steel

Cord winder for easy storage

Power cable length adjustable as required for easy storage

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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2.4

of 5

8

Reviews

2

15/11/2020

India

India

Excellent Product for daily warm water

Excellent Product for daily warm water for drinking. As suggested by Dr to drink warm water for clear throat. To make warm water it takes hardly 45 second so electricity consume is less. This is made of food grade stainless steel. Finally is Design and made by PHILIPS a trusted household name in our country..

Pros

Design by Philips

Cons

I had not come across any problem so far

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD9306/06 Kettle

Date of Use 2019-10-15

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD9306/06 Kettle

Date of Use 2019-10-15

13/03/2021

India

India

Good but improve cable

we needed a kettle to make milk for our baby and i got this frm a local market at a good price. product is good but i didn’t like the power cable quality and plug. it’s a 1800W product and philips is just giving plug which is rated for 5 or 6 amps. due to this the cable and the plug terminals heat rapidly which makes the product a little kettle a little length of the cable is sufficient though. i’d expect a thicker cable say about 2.5mm gauge and a 15amps power plug. rest everything

Cons

cable and plug rating

This review was made for Daily Collection HD9306/06 Kettle

Date of Use 2020-02-13

This review was made for Daily Collection HD9306/06 Kettle

Date of Use 2020-02-13

19/12/2021

India

India

PRODUCT IS GOOD

overall product performance is good, but after using for sometime the lid get open abruptly, which is very annoying. you have to press it down many times to use. even if you pick handle the lid will get opened.

Pros

fast heating

Cons

bad mechanical lid

This review was made for Daily Collection HD9306/06 Kettle

Date of Use 2021-06-19

This review was made for Daily Collection HD9306/06 Kettle

Date of Use 2021-06-19

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