2 year warranty
HD9306/06
Safe and easy boiling
The body of the new Philips electric kettle uses food-grade standard stainless steel, providing rapid water boiling with peace of mind!
1.5 liter
1800 W
Stainless steel
China food-grade stainless steel
Power cable length adjustable as required for easy storage
2.4
of 5
8
Reviews
SMK1954
15/11/2020
India
Excellent Product for daily warm water
Excellent Product for daily warm water for drinking. As suggested by Dr to drink warm water for clear throat. To make warm water it takes hardly 45 second so electricity consume is less. This is made of food grade stainless steel. Finally is Design and made by PHILIPS a trusted household name in our country..
Pros
Design by Philips
Cons
I had not come across any problem so far
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9306/06 Kettle
Date of Use 2019-10-15
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9306/06 Kettle
Date of Use 2019-10-15
horse788
13/03/2021
India
Good but improve cable
we needed a kettle to make milk for our baby and i got this frm a local market at a good price. product is good but i didn’t like the power cable quality and plug. it’s a 1800W product and philips is just giving plug which is rated for 5 or 6 amps. due to this the cable and the plug terminals heat rapidly which makes the product a little kettle a little length of the cable is sufficient though. i’d expect a thicker cable say about 2.5mm gauge and a 15amps power plug. rest everything
Cons
cable and plug rating
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9306/06 Kettle
Date of Use 2020-02-13
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9306/06 Kettle
Date of Use 2020-02-13
Rocks11
19/12/2021
India
PRODUCT IS GOOD
overall product performance is good, but after using for sometime the lid get open abruptly, which is very annoying. you have to press it down many times to use. even if you pick handle the lid will get opened.
Pros
fast heating
Cons
bad mechanical lid
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9306/06 Kettle
Date of Use 2021-06-19
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9306/06 Kettle
Date of Use 2021-06-19