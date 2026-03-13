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Daily Collection Kettle
Discontinued
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HD9303/02
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User Manual Philips Daily Collection Kettle HD9303/03
The body of the new Philips electric kettle uses food-grade standard stainless steel, providing rapid water boiling with peace of mind!
All (3)
Can I use my Philips kettle without the anti-scale filter?
What are the white spots on the bottom of my Philips kettle?
How to clean the scale filter of my Philips kettle
My Philips Kettle does not switch on
Boiled water from my Philips kettle tastes like metal
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