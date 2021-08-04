2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD9303/02
Safe and easy boiling
The body of the new Philips electric kettle uses food-grade standard stainless steel, providing rapid water boiling with peace of mind!
1.2 liter
1800 W
Stainless steel
Power cable length adjustable as required for easy storage
4.8
of 5
38
Reviews
KPorel
04/08/2021
India
Good product
I'm very much satisfied after using it for last 3 years and goung
Pros
Fast heating, Auto cut works perfectly
Cons
Not found anything
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9303/02 Kettle
Date of Use 2019-08-04
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9303/02 Kettle
Date of Use 2019-08-04
Sobin
05/06/2021
India
Good feature
This one product is so very fast I love this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9303/02 Kettle
Date of Use 2020-06-05
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9303/02 Kettle
Date of Use 2020-06-05
05/06/2021
India
This product is very good
The product is very nice. Heat up very fast. Body quality is very good.
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9303/02 Kettle
Date of Use 2020-05-05
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9303/02 Kettle
Date of Use 2020-05-05