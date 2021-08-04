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2 year warranty

All series

  • Safe and easy boiling
  • Safe and easy boiling
  • Safe and easy boiling
  • Safe and easy boiling

Discontinued

Daily CollectionKettle

HD9303/02

4.8

| (38) Reviews

Safe and easy boiling

The body of the new Philips electric kettle uses food-grade standard stainless steel, providing rapid water boiling with peace of mind!

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Food-grade stainless steel kettle

Safe and easy boiling

  • 1.2 liter

  • 1800 W

  • Stainless steel

Steam sensor, dry boiling and overheating prevention

Easy opening and filling

Easy opening and filling

Cord winder for easy storage

Power cable length adjustable as required for easy storage

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

38

Reviews

3
2
1

04/08/2021

India

India

Good product

I'm very much satisfied after using it for last 3 years and goung

Pros

Fast heating, Auto cut works perfectly

Cons

Not found anything

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD9303/02 Kettle

Date of Use 2019-08-04

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD9303/02 Kettle

Date of Use 2019-08-04

05/06/2021

India

India

Good feature

This one product is so very fast I love this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD9303/02 Kettle

Date of Use 2020-06-05

This review was made for Daily Collection HD9303/02 Kettle

Date of Use 2020-06-05

05/06/2021

India

India

This product is very good

The product is very nice. Heat up very fast. Body quality is very good.

This review was made for Daily Collection HD9303/02 Kettle

Date of Use 2020-05-05

This review was made for Daily Collection HD9303/02 Kettle

Date of Use 2020-05-05

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