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2 year warranty
Ironing
All series
DailyTouch Garment Steamer
Discontinued
Support
GC504/35
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Important Information Manual Philips DailyTouch Garment Steamer
User Manual Philips DailyTouch Garment Steamer
All (7)
What type of water can I use in my Philips Steam Iron or Steamer?
Do I need to adjust my Philips stand steamer’s settings per garment?
Is my Philips garment steamer safe on all garments?
Should my Philips Garment Steamer’s tank be emptied after usage?
How do I descale my Philips Garment Steamer/All-in-One Solution?
The hose of my Philips stand garment steamer is stiff
My Philips Garment Steamer leaves stains on the garment
My Philips Stand Garment Steamer produces a croaking sound
My Philips stand garment steamer leaves wet spots on garments
My Philips Stand Garment Steamer is steaming weakly or irregularly
Contacting Philips
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